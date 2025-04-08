FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 84,539 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $53.99.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

