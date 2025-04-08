Fmr LLC Buys 5,574,342 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.05% of Celestica worth $1,078,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celestica by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $47,685,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Celestica by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 388,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after buying an additional 250,604 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 6.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

