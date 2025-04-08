Fmr LLC Buys 863,306 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.42% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $873,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,134,000 after purchasing an additional 661,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 629,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.