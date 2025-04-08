Fmr LLC Has $746.07 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,777 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.49% of American Financial Group worth $746,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.90 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.