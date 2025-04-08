Fmr LLC Has $913.28 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Spotify Technology worth $913,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.47.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $517.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

