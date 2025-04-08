Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,855,026 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.50% of PulteGroup worth $782,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.14 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

