Fmr LLC Purchases 282,645 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,645 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.15% of Zoom Video Communications worth $1,038,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 521,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

