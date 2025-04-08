Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.70% of Humana worth $825,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $255.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

