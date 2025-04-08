Fmr LLC Sells 1,042,298 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042,298 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Thomson Reuters worth $990,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

