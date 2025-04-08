Fmr LLC Sells 4,217,131 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fmr LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,217,131 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.51% of General Motors worth $802,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 305,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $5,327,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

General Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

