Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.81% of Union Pacific worth $1,121,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,437,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,821,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,099,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

