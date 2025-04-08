Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,743,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 166,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

