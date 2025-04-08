Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.95 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 331.8% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foxtons Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.32 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £170.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts forecast that Foxtons Group will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current year.
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
