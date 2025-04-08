Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of FormFactor worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FormFactor by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

