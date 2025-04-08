Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Five Star Bancorp worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 62,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

