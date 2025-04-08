Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 117,515 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of AvePoint worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 1,253.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $48,226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -270.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.