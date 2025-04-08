Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 138,805 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 138,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

