Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 150,380 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,380 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of UGI worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UGI opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

