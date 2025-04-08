Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,370 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AMG opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.84.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.