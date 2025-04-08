Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,957 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,672,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

