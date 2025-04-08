Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 126,819 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.70.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,809,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,549,000 after buying an additional 2,994,777 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,380,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 244,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

