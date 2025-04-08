FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 60610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.
FRP Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.53.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
