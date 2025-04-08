FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 60610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

FRP Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 4,597.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in FRP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

