Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 195,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 147,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

The firm has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

