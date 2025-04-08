GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,465,000 after buying an additional 312,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,797,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

