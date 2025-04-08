Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,829 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of AerCap worth $153,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $218,517,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AerCap by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 483,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,027,000 after purchasing an additional 483,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 370,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 391,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 352,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.