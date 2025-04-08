Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 315,897 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of SoundHound AI worth $149,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,783.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,174. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

