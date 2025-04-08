Geode Capital Management LLC Has $134.66 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Coupang worth $134,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 1.7 %

Coupang stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.