Geode Capital Management LLC Has $136.69 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of WESCO International worth $136,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

