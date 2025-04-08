Geode Capital Management LLC Has $154.36 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $154,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

