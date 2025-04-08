Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,462 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Commercial Metals worth $138,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

