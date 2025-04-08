Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,313 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of EastGroup Properties worth $146,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.55. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.77 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler set a $175.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

