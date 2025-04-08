Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Q2 worth $140,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,029.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.