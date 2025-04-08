George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$226.83 and traded as high as C$245.05. George Weston shares last traded at C$239.49, with a volume of 172,309 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$226.83. The stock has a market cap of C$31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total value of C$2,308,031.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total transaction of C$179,925.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $90,780 and sold 77,461 shares worth $17,949,441. Corporate insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

