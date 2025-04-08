German American Bancorp Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after acquiring an additional 603,219 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

