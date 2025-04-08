German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 4,375 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

