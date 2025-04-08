Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $38.88.

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

