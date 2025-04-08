Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.33 and last traded at C$24.85. Approximately 5,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.
Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.63.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium Index ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.