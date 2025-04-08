Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.33 and last traded at C$24.85. Approximately 5,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.63.

