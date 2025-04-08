GoldPro Token Trading Up 53.2% This Week (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, GoldPro Token has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldPro Token token can now be purchased for $71.80 or 0.00090805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldPro Token has a market capitalization of $160.14 million and $187,431.40 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,044.58 or 0.99966339 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,076.28 or 0.98741743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GoldPro Token Token Profile

GoldPro Token was first traded on December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,626,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,230,312 tokens. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,626,713 with 2,230,312.18496801 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 66.3914743 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,635.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

