Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys $577,052.40 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 146,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,566,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,076.98. This trade represents a 10.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

GTE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 450,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $13,557,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,928,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

