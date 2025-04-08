Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 183 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after buying an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

