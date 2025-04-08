Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 3.63% of Li-Cycle worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

