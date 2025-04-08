Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,173,000 after purchasing an additional 468,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

