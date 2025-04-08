Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 676.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 146.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $142.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

