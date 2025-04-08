Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $23,108,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,472 shares of company stock worth $2,111,332. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $481.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.06.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

