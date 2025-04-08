Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3 %

PWR stock opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

