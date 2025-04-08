Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.44.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

