Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HII opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

