Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 337,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,457,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

