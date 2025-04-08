Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

