Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires 31,074 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 33.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after buying an additional 237,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

